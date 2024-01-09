DJ Cormac Unveils ‘Queerly Beloved’, a Podcast Exploring Queer Music History

Dance music has a richly woven fabric of queer history, a history that has shaped the scene we know and love today. Recognizing this, Northern Irish DJ, artist, and queer health advocate Cormac has launched a groundbreaking podcast, aptly titled Queerly Beloved. In this venture, Cormac masterfully intertwines the threads of queer music history and personal narratives of influential LGBTQIA+ artists, offering listeners an intimate exploration of the queer roots of dance music and its current state.

Unearthing Queer Music History

Queerly Beloved sets out to delve into dance music’s rich queer heritage. Each episode of this bi-weekly podcast features in-depth interviews with prominent LGBTQIA+ artists or allies. Throughout these conversations, guests share pivotal moments in their music and personal lives, divulging their creative processes, favorite tracks, and more. The inaugural episodes shine the spotlight on Romy from The xx and Andy Butler from Hercules & Love Affair, with subsequent episodes promising to host artists such as Lakuti, Josh Caff, Peaches, Planningtorock, Fat Tony, fka.m4a, and Kim Ann Foxman.

Building a Queer Community

Via Instagram, Cormac expressed that Queerly Beloved aims to knit a sense of community by sharing individual queer stories. In the age of digital media, this podcast serves as a platform to amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists, foster dialogue, and encourage solidarity within the community.

Available Across Multiple Platforms

Starting from January 9th, Queerly Beloved episodes will be released bi-weekly, accompanied by playlists of the featured tracks. The podcast is accessible across various platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

Parallel to the podcast, Cormac has been instrumental in discussions about club culture and licensing policy. His active participation in a panel hosted by Berlin’s Embassy of Ireland in August 2022 underscores his commitment to the queer music community and his dedication to influencing policy changes in club culture.