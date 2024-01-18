Divine and Karan Aujla Join Forces to Release New Track ‘100 Million’

Setting a new rhythm in the Indian hip-hop scene, renowned rappers Divine and Karan Aujla join forces to drop a fresh track titled ‘100 Million.’ Released on the birthday of Karan Aujla, the song adds a celebratory cadence to the occasion, delighting fans of both artists. ‘100 Million’ is a unique blend of hip-hop, enlivened with fresh elements such as distinctive electric piano chord progression and innovative programming.

‘100 Million’ – A Creative Confluence

This new musical offering is a creative confluence of Divine, known for chartbusters like ‘Paintra’ and ‘Kohinoor,’ and Karan Aujla, the artist behind hits such as ‘Softly’ and ‘Mexico.’ The two artists infuse the track with potent lyrics, each reflecting their signature styles and shared themes of money, lifestyle, and success.

Impressive Visuals and Potent Lyrics

The music video for ‘100 Million,’ directed by Rupan Bal, Dilpreetvfx, and Anmol Raina, complements the song with impressive visuals. The lyrics, penned by Divine and Karan Aujla, and the music composed by Trox, create a compelling narrative that resonates with fans. Divine expressed admiration for Rupan Bal and his team’s excellent work on the video, signifying the visual storytelling’s importance in making the track memorable.

Artistic Synergy and Shared Backgrounds

Both Karan Aujla and Divine share excitement about the current Indian music scene and their collaboration. Aujla views ‘100 Million’ as a gift to his fans, celebrating his birthday with a music release. Similarly, Divine emphasizes the creative connection and shared background with Aujla, attributing their collaboration to a mutual desire to create something meaningful for their followers.