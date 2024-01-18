en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Divine and Karan Aujla Join Forces to Release New Track ‘100 Million’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Divine and Karan Aujla Join Forces to Release New Track ‘100 Million’

Setting a new rhythm in the Indian hip-hop scene, renowned rappers Divine and Karan Aujla join forces to drop a fresh track titled ‘100 Million.’ Released on the birthday of Karan Aujla, the song adds a celebratory cadence to the occasion, delighting fans of both artists. ‘100 Million’ is a unique blend of hip-hop, enlivened with fresh elements such as distinctive electric piano chord progression and innovative programming.

‘100 Million’ – A Creative Confluence

This new musical offering is a creative confluence of Divine, known for chartbusters like ‘Paintra’ and ‘Kohinoor,’ and Karan Aujla, the artist behind hits such as ‘Softly’ and ‘Mexico.’ The two artists infuse the track with potent lyrics, each reflecting their signature styles and shared themes of money, lifestyle, and success.

Impressive Visuals and Potent Lyrics

The music video for ‘100 Million,’ directed by Rupan Bal, Dilpreetvfx, and Anmol Raina, complements the song with impressive visuals. The lyrics, penned by Divine and Karan Aujla, and the music composed by Trox, create a compelling narrative that resonates with fans. Divine expressed admiration for Rupan Bal and his team’s excellent work on the video, signifying the visual storytelling’s importance in making the track memorable.

Artistic Synergy and Shared Backgrounds

Both Karan Aujla and Divine share excitement about the current Indian music scene and their collaboration. Aujla views ‘100 Million’ as a gift to his fans, celebrating his birthday with a music release. Similarly, Divine emphasizes the creative connection and shared background with Aujla, attributing their collaboration to a mutual desire to create something meaningful for their followers.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
17 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
17 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
7 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
12 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
12 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
45 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
1 min
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
1 min
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
1 min
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
2 mins
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
2 mins
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
2 mins
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
2 mins
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
2 mins
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
12 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
4 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app