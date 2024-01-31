Diverse New Music Releases Spanning Genres and Collaborations Announced

The global music landscape is currently buzzing with an array of new releases across a multitude of genres, highlighting the rich diversity within the industry. From indie-punk to progressive death metal, orchestral covers to psychedelic collaborations, the musical offerings are as eclectic as they are captivating.

Indie-Punk and Progressive Death Metal Take Center Stage

Indie-punk band Worse Off is poised to release their new album 'Over, Thinking' on February 9, with two catchy singles already making waves. On the heavier side of the spectrum, Job For A Cowboy is teasing their first album in a decade, 'Moon Healer', marking their evolution from deathcore to progressive death metal.

Orchestrated Covers and Collaborative Albums

For a new Apple TV+ series soundtrack curated by Jack Antonoff, Florence + The Machine have taken an orchestrated approach to covering Vera Lynn's 'The White Cliffs of Dover'. Meanwhile, Alev Lenz and Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco are set to release their collaborative album 'Bring Your Friends', teasing the audience with the single 'A World Beyond'.

New Singles and Debut Releases

BICEP debuts their CHROMA label with a club-focused single 'HELIUM', written for their recent London shows. Psychedelic project JJUUJJUU has collaborated with Brazilian band Boogarins on a new single. Debuting artist datadata is making a splash on the scene with a breakbeat track, while Australian band Pond introduces a song that transitions from folk to psychedelic rock - 'Neon River'.

Returning Legends and Fresh Voices

The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, a Philly-based band, announces a new album and lead single. Pet Shop Boys are making a return with their 15th album 'Nonetheless', reconnecting with Parlophone Records and produced by James Ford. Paramore have lent their talents to cover Talking Heads' 'Burning Down the House' for an A24 tribute to the film 'Stop Making Sense'. Dehd releases a single about falling in love, characterized by a unique vocal interplay and a surprising musical turn.