en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Distinguished Violinist Michelle Kim Appointed as Artistic Director at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Distinguished Violinist Michelle Kim Appointed as Artistic Director at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Renowned violinist Michelle Kim, notable for her role as an Assistant Concertmaster with the New York Philharmonic, has stepped into the limelight as the Artistic Director for Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) in Spotsylvania, Virginia. This development places a wealth of talent and experience at the helm of the esteemed performing arts center, promising an elevation in its artistic profile and offerings.

Michelle Kim: A Lustrous Career

Michelle Kim’s illustrious career as an international soloist and chamber musician has not only won her acclaim but also set her apart as one of the leading figures in classical music. Her performances with various world-renowned orchestras and musicians, coupled with her participation in numerous music festivals, have solidified her status in the music industry. Kim’s educational contributions are equally significant, with prestigious teaching positions held at institutions such as the Mannes School of Music, New York University, and the Shanghai Orchestra Academy.

PAFL’s New Era Under Kim

With Kim’s appointment, PAFL is poised for a new era. Her vision for the organization includes attracting both national and international professional musicians and curating a diverse events calendar spanning classical, jazz, and other music genres. This strategic direction aligns with PAFL’s mission to enhance the live music scene within the private Fawn Lake community.

Words from PAFL’s Leadership

PAFL’s President, Fred Jenne, expressed his excitement for Kim’s commitment and previous contributions, including her performances as a soloist and as part of Trio Nocturne with Wendy Sutter and William Wolfram. Jenne emphasized that Kim’s appointment will not only boost the organization’s growth but also contribute to the rich history of hosting notable performers like J. Mark McVey, Gay Willis, and Maxwell Foster.

Founded in August 2022, PAFL has quickly established itself as a vibrant hub for live musical performances. With Michelle Kim, a decorated violinist now at its helm, the organization is expected to reach new artistic heights, making significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Katt Williams Shakes Hollywood with Controversial Commentary
Comedian Katt Williams has stirred the pot of controversy, gaining a larger fan base in the aftermath of his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. During the extensive, nearly three-hour interview, Williams let loose his unfiltered opinions about his peers in the entertainment industry, with rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and pastor TD Jakes
Katt Williams Shakes Hollywood with Controversial Commentary
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
13 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
21 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Nicola Peltz-Beckham Unveils Trailer for Directorial Debut 'Lola'
8 mins ago
Nicola Peltz-Beckham Unveils Trailer for Directorial Debut 'Lola'
Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to Lead in Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth'
11 mins ago
Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to Lead in Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth'
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
13 mins ago
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
3 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
3 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
4 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
4 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
4 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
5 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
6 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
6 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
7 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app