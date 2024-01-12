Distinguished Violinist Michelle Kim Appointed as Artistic Director at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Renowned violinist Michelle Kim, notable for her role as an Assistant Concertmaster with the New York Philharmonic, has stepped into the limelight as the Artistic Director for Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) in Spotsylvania, Virginia. This development places a wealth of talent and experience at the helm of the esteemed performing arts center, promising an elevation in its artistic profile and offerings.

Michelle Kim: A Lustrous Career

Michelle Kim’s illustrious career as an international soloist and chamber musician has not only won her acclaim but also set her apart as one of the leading figures in classical music. Her performances with various world-renowned orchestras and musicians, coupled with her participation in numerous music festivals, have solidified her status in the music industry. Kim’s educational contributions are equally significant, with prestigious teaching positions held at institutions such as the Mannes School of Music, New York University, and the Shanghai Orchestra Academy.

PAFL’s New Era Under Kim

With Kim’s appointment, PAFL is poised for a new era. Her vision for the organization includes attracting both national and international professional musicians and curating a diverse events calendar spanning classical, jazz, and other music genres. This strategic direction aligns with PAFL’s mission to enhance the live music scene within the private Fawn Lake community.

Words from PAFL’s Leadership

PAFL’s President, Fred Jenne, expressed his excitement for Kim’s commitment and previous contributions, including her performances as a soloist and as part of Trio Nocturne with Wendy Sutter and William Wolfram. Jenne emphasized that Kim’s appointment will not only boost the organization’s growth but also contribute to the rich history of hosting notable performers like J. Mark McVey, Gay Willis, and Maxwell Foster.

Founded in August 2022, PAFL has quickly established itself as a vibrant hub for live musical performances. With Michelle Kim, a decorated violinist now at its helm, the organization is expected to reach new artistic heights, making significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Spotsylvania, Virginia.