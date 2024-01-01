en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dispute Over Rahul Sankrityayan’s Tibetan Collection: A Tussle Between Preservation and Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Dispute Over Rahul Sankrityayan’s Tibetan Collection: A Tussle Between Preservation and Politics

The ‘Rahul Collection,’ an invaluable assortment of Tibetan artifacts, is in the eye of a storm involving Bihar Museum authorities, eminent scholars, and the family of renowned scholar Rahul Sankrityayan. This vast collection was provisionally gifted to the Patna Museum by Sankrityayan, starting from 1933. It is an unparalleled treasure trove of over 1,600 Tibetan manuscripts, Thangka paintings, coins, ritual objects, and images made from bronze, clay, and wood. Additionally, it houses unique cultural items like jewelry, costumes, and glass negatives of rare scriptures, all collected during Sankrityayan’s numerous expeditions to Tibet between 1929 and 1956.

Collection’s Current Location: A Matter of Concern

Sankrityayan’s family and a cohort of academics have voiced their concerns over the present display of digital versions of these artifacts. The whereabouts of the original items are currently unclear, which has led to calls for a comprehensive physical and scientific cataloging of the collection. According to Patna Museum officials, the collection is securely stored within safes at the Bihar Research Society.

Plans for a New Display Gallery

In response to the ongoing dispute, the Bihar Museum authorities have announced the preparation of a new gallery within the Patna Museum. This gallery is intended for the future display of the ‘Rahul Collection’ and its various artifacts.

Historical Controversy and Recent Developments

The controversy surrounding the collection dates back to 2015, when plans were made to connect the Patna Museum and the new Bihar Museum via a tunnel. The idea was to distribute the artifacts between the two venues based on historical periods. More recently, the Bihar state government placed the Patna Museum under the administration of the Bihar Museum Society. This move has sparked further objections from Sankrityayan’s followers and leading academics, who have petitioned the Prime Minister’s Office, demanding the preservation of the ‘Rahul Collection’s’ integrity and security.

0
Arts & Entertainment History India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Stories Behind Iconic Band Names: From Lana Del Rey to Lynyrd Skynyrd

By BNN Correspondents

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Halifax: From Market Town to Filming Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Kapoor Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, to Grace Koffee with Karan: A Peek into their Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Legacy of Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 40 mins
Legacy of Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive ...
heart comment 0
Demi Lovato Rings in 2024 with Reflections on a Year of Love and Music

By BNN Correspondents

Demi Lovato Rings in 2024 with Reflections on a Year of Love and Music
Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children’s Literature in Britain

By BNN Correspondents

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children's Literature in Britain
Fortnite Leak Hints at New Vehicle Hijacking Feature

By Salman Khan

Fortnite Leak Hints at New Vehicle Hijacking Feature
2023 in Review: Standout Video Games that Defined the Year

By Salman Khan

2023 in Review: Standout Video Games that Defined the Year
Latest Headlines
World News
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
41 seconds
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
1 min
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
6 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
11 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
18 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
18 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
18 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
18 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
31 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
47 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
50 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
52 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
53 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
53 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
56 mins
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app