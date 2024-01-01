Dispute Over Rahul Sankrityayan’s Tibetan Collection: A Tussle Between Preservation and Politics

The ‘Rahul Collection,’ an invaluable assortment of Tibetan artifacts, is in the eye of a storm involving Bihar Museum authorities, eminent scholars, and the family of renowned scholar Rahul Sankrityayan. This vast collection was provisionally gifted to the Patna Museum by Sankrityayan, starting from 1933. It is an unparalleled treasure trove of over 1,600 Tibetan manuscripts, Thangka paintings, coins, ritual objects, and images made from bronze, clay, and wood. Additionally, it houses unique cultural items like jewelry, costumes, and glass negatives of rare scriptures, all collected during Sankrityayan’s numerous expeditions to Tibet between 1929 and 1956.

Collection’s Current Location: A Matter of Concern

Sankrityayan’s family and a cohort of academics have voiced their concerns over the present display of digital versions of these artifacts. The whereabouts of the original items are currently unclear, which has led to calls for a comprehensive physical and scientific cataloging of the collection. According to Patna Museum officials, the collection is securely stored within safes at the Bihar Research Society.

Plans for a New Display Gallery

In response to the ongoing dispute, the Bihar Museum authorities have announced the preparation of a new gallery within the Patna Museum. This gallery is intended for the future display of the ‘Rahul Collection’ and its various artifacts.

Historical Controversy and Recent Developments

The controversy surrounding the collection dates back to 2015, when plans were made to connect the Patna Museum and the new Bihar Museum via a tunnel. The idea was to distribute the artifacts between the two venues based on historical periods. More recently, the Bihar state government placed the Patna Museum under the administration of the Bihar Museum Society. This move has sparked further objections from Sankrityayan’s followers and leading academics, who have petitioned the Prime Minister’s Office, demanding the preservation of the ‘Rahul Collection’s’ integrity and security.