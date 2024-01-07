Disney’s ‘Wish’ Reigns Supreme at South Korean Box Office

In the pulsating landscape of South Korean cinema, Disney’s animated musical fantasy, “Wish,” has emerged as a box office sensation, ruling the charts for an uninterrupted span of four days. An official report from the Korean Film Council reveals that the film, since its release on the 3rd of January, has garnered a staggering audience of 455,435 by Saturday. The magnetic appeal of “Wish” was palpably evident on Saturday itself, when it sold over 180,000 tickets, eclipsing the performances of two of Korea’s most anticipated movies: “Noryang: Deadly Sea” and “12.12: The Day.”

“Wish” Outshines Korean Cinematic Giants

“Noryang: Deadly Sea,” a cinematic portrayal of the iconic historical figure Admiral Yi Sun-sin, managed to sell around 113,000 tickets, while the historical epic “12.12: The Day,” which reenacts the 1979 military coup in Korea, attracted about 100,000 viewers. Against such formidable competition, the success of “Wish” serves as a testament to its compelling narrative and universal appeal.

The Magic of “Wish”

Co-directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, “Wish” spins the enchanting tale of a 17-year-old girl named Asha from the fictional kingdom of Rosas. Upon discovering a magical star, Asha embarks on a daring quest to rescue her kingdom from the tyrannical King Magnifico. The film, rich in themes of courage and sincerity, has managed to resonate deeply with audiences, both young and old.

Film’s Vibrant Nature and Positive Message

Director Chris Buck has emphasized the film’s vibrant nature and the positive message it carries. In a world increasingly filled with cynicism, “Wish” serves as a breath of fresh air, reminding viewers of the power of hope and the importance of standing up for what’s right. This narrative strength, coupled with its visually stunning animation, has positioned “Wish” as a force to be reckoned with in the global animation industry.

The film’s appeal has been further bolstered by the inclusion of K-pop idol An Yu-jin from the group IVE, who performed the Korean version of the film’s main theme song, “This Wish.” This strategic blend of pop culture and animation has undoubtedly contributed to “Wish’s” unprecedented success in the South Korean market.