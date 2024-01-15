Disney’s ‘Soul’ Box Office Flop: A Warning Sign for Future Pixar Releases?

Disney’s Pixar film ‘Soul’ has experienced a disappointing box office return during its limited theatrical release, grossing only $429,000 across 1,350 theaters in its opening weekend from January 12th to January 14th. This equates to an average of $318 per theater, which roughly translates to about 30 moviegoers per day over the three-day period. The film’s underperformance is particularly significant given that this was the only weekend it was scheduled to be in theaters before returning to Disney Plus on January 18th.

The Implications for Future Releases

The outcome casts a shadow of doubt on the success of future special engagement theatrical releases for other Pixar films like ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Luca’. These films are planned to hit theaters on February 9th and March 22nd, respectively. The lackluster performance of ‘Soul’ resonates with predictions that Disney’s strategy of releasing films theatrically after they’ve already been made available on Disney Plus would not yield major box office success.

The Absence of Cultural Impact

Unlike other iconic re-releases like ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy or ‘Avatar’, the films ‘Soul’, ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Luca’ had not become significant cultural or fandom phenomena. This lack of cultural impact may have contributed to their underwhelming performance on the big screen. Disney’s plans for the upcoming releases of ‘Luca’ and ‘Turning Red’ may now need to be reevaluated in light of ‘Soul’s’ poor box office results.

Disney’s Waning Trust and Goodwill

Disney’s diminishing box office performance raises questions about the company’s current products aimed at children. Critics suggest that Disney may have lost trust and goodwill, a development reflected in the disappointing box office return of ‘Soul’, and the success of the re-release of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ in comparison.