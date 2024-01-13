Disney’s Centennial Film ‘Wish’ Set for Home Theater Release with Exclusive Bonus Features

Walt Disney Animation Studios is preparing for a double celebration. Not only does 2024 mark the studio’s centennial anniversary, but it also welcomes the home release of their 100th animated film, ‘Wish’. This enchanting musical-comedy, directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn with a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, is scheduled for digital availability on January 23, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on March 12.

A Story of Wonder and Adventure

In ‘Wish’, we journey with Asha, voiced by prominent Broadway star Ariana DeBose, who makes a potent wish that sets her on an extraordinary adventure. Accompanied by Star, a vibrant ball of energy voiced by Chris Pine, Asha ventures to confront the ruler of Rosas. The film’s supporting cast, although not yet disclosed, is expected to be equally noteworthy, featuring a host of talent that will bring this magical tale to life.

An All-Encompassing Home Release

Disney aims to captivate its home audience with a release packed with exclusive bonus features. These include a documentary, deleted scenes, sing-along versions of the film’s songs, and an array of featurettes. The featurettes delve into the making of the film, character design, the inspiration behind the story, and the historical context of Disney’s animation legacy. The home release seeks to offer audiences more than just the film; it provides a comprehensive exploration of its creation and a look at the enduring legacy of Disney villains.

A Legacy Celebrated

Despite ‘Wish’ not performing as expected at the box office, Disney is set on engaging its audiences through the home release. This strategy is indicative of the studio’s commitment to its viewers, ensuring they can enjoy Disney’s landmark film in a variety of formats, complemented by a wealth of additional content. As Disney celebrates its 100th year, ‘Wish’ stands as a testament to the studio’s enduring charm and its ability to create wondrous worlds that continue to enchant audiences of all ages.