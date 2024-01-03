Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Brings Magic and Community Spirit to Orlando

The enchanting world of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ comes to life at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. Over five captivating days, from January 3-7, 2024, audiences will be transported to a realm of adventure, magic, and romance. At the heart of the narrative is Aladdin, a street-smart young man who must navigate a path of danger and love to save his kingdom from the cunning sorcerer Jafar. Assisting him on this journey is a charismatic Genie, portrayed by the talented Marcus M. Martin, making his national tour debut.

Embodying the Enigmatic Genie

The role of the Genie is a dream come true for Martin, who was inspired at the age of 16 by the Broadway actor James Monroe Iglehart’s portrayal of the character. Martin’s preparation for the role is a testament to his commitment and dedication. His regime includes a strict focus on vocal care, adequate sleep, and physical maintenance to ensure he delivers a consistent and energetic performance for up to eight shows a week. His portrayal of the Genie is instrumental in bringing the magic of Disney to Orlando, a city that has a long-standing relationship with the entertainment giant.

‘Aladdin’ and the Community Giveback Program

The ‘Aladdin’ run at the Dr. Phillips Center is more than just a dazzling spectacle; it’s also a beacon of community spirit. As part of a community giveback program, the center will provide free access to the show, a pre-show brunch, and ‘Aladdin’ swag bags to children from various organizations. With support from several sponsors, these live theatre opportunities aim to emphasize the importance of arts education and inspire the next generation of artists. Over 400 students from beneficiary organizations will reap the benefits of this initiative.

A Storied Success

Since its debut in 2011 at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, the ‘Aladdin’ musical has charmed over 11 million spectators worldwide. It ranks as the 11th highest-grossing Broadway production of all time, having generated over 400 million dollars at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City. The musical adaptation, featuring unforgettable songs from the film and new music by Alan Menken, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, has garnered high praise from audiences and critics alike.

As the ‘Aladdin’ tour nears its conclusion in May, Martin looks forward to another significant milestone in his life – his wedding in September. But for now, the magic of ‘Aladdin’ is set to enchant Orlando, proving once again that dreams can come true.