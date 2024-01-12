Disneyland Paris Unveils Royal Banquet Restaurant: A Regal Dining Journey into the Heart of Disney Narratives

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris, a beacon of magic and fantasy, is poised to reopen its doors on January 25, marking a new era in its history. A pivotal part of this momentous occasion is the unveiling of the Royal Banquet restaurant. This dining space promises to transport guests into the heart of Disney’s royal narratives, offering a feast not just for the palate, but also for the senses.

A Melting Pot of Culinary Delights

The Royal Banquet restaurant, inspired by the grandeur of real castle reception rooms, conjures up a menu as diverse and captivating as the characters that inhabit the Disney universe. From Spicy Cajun Shrimp that echoes the vibrant spirit of “The Princess and the Frog,” to other dishes reflecting the spectrum of cultures in Disney films, the restaurant offers a gastronomic journey as enchanting as the films themselves.

Artistry and Craftsmanship

Going beyond the culinary, the restaurant is also a canvas where the talents of Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Walt Disney Animation Studios converge. This collaboration has birthed exclusive artwork that adorns the dining space, turning it into a gallery of sorts. From portraits of Disney characters at the start of their journeys, such as Arthur from “The Sword in the Stone” and Kida from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” to tapestries depicting Merida’s family from “Brave,” every element tells a story.

Characters Brought to Life

Adding to the immersive experience, guests will have the opportunity to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends in their new regal attire during lunch and dinner at the Royal Banquet. Portraits of Disney chefs, such as Boun from “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Kronk from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” celebrate the culinary side of Disney’s narratives, while the Antechamber offers a glimpse into Disney’s darker tales with portraits of villains. The Carousel room, meanwhile, celebrates the noble steeds from Disney Animation, adding another thread to the rich tapestry of the Disney experience.

As the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris prepares to welcome guests back, the Royal Banquet stands as a testament to the enduring magic of Disney. It’s not just a reopening; it’s an invitation into a realm where every meal is an adventure, and the lines between dining and storytelling blur into a truly royal experience.