Disney Unveils New Episodes for ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’

Disney has rolled out its latest programming schedule for ABC’s ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’, set to air new episodes from January 8th through to January 12th, 2024. The one-hour news program, co-anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, has become a mainstay in American households, keeping viewers informed with its diverse coverage of national and international issues.

Stellar Cast and Broad Accessibility

Adding a distinctive touch to the show is Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who serves as the chief health and medical correspondent. Her insightful segments delve into the intricacies of health concerns, offering viewers an easy-to-understand perspective on often complex medical topics.

The show, set to air on weekdays, has been scheduled for various time slots across different platforms to cater to the viewing preferences of its wide-reaching audience. ABC’s primary broadcast is set at 1:00 p.m. EST and 12:00 p.m. CST. ABC News Live, on the other hand, will feature the program at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST.

A Peek into the Digital Spectrum

Understanding the shift towards digital consumption, Disney has made ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’ available for a limited period on streaming platforms like Hulu and Hulu On Disney+. This move not only enhances the show’s accessibility but also accommodates the preferences of viewers who favor on-demand viewing.

While this announcement is a routine programming update, it underlines Disney’s commitment to keeping its audience informed and engaged. However, the content of the upcoming episodes remains under wraps, maintaining an element of anticipation amongst viewers.