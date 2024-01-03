en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Disney Revives Classic Series with Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film ‘Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Disney Revives Classic Series with Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film ‘Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó’

Disney’s much-anticipated announcement of a new Disney+ Original short film, “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” has taken the film industry by storm. The film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the shorts category, further amplifying its growing acclaim. Garnering awards at film festivals such as SXSW, AFI Fest, and SIFF 2023, “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” presents a heartwarming narrative of two grandmothers who form a ‘grandma super team,’ finding joy and solace in dancing, stretching, and humorously ‘farting their sorrows away.’

A Revival of a Classic Series

The release of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” marks a significant moment in Disney‘s history as it breathes new life into the classic Walt Disney documentary short film series “People & Places.” Originally popular from the 1950s to the 1960s, the revival of this series underscores Disney’s commitment to preserving and modernizing its rich heritage.

Strategic Timing for Release

Scheduled for release in February 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu, the timing of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” aligns strategically with the announcement of the Oscar nominations, further fueling anticipation among viewers and critics alike. In contrast, Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” led the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations for 2023 with four nominations, yet failed to make the short list for the 2024 Academy Award nominations.

Building Anticipation

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” with Disney encouraging them to express their excitement for the upcoming film on social media. This move is part of the company’s strategy to generate buzz and anticipation ahead of the film’s release, a tactic that has proven successful for Disney in the past.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
In a captivating exploration of resilience, determination, and the power of representation, Overtime — a short documentary — recently premiered on Telus Originals. The film offers a deep dive into the life of Kelley Lee Gilmore, a 60-year-old university professor, and an ardent hockey player. With an undying passion for the sport, Gilmore’s narrative resonates
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
4 mins ago
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
5 mins ago
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
45 seconds ago
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
1 min ago
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
La Brea Concludes with Season 3: A Journey through Time Comes to an End
1 min ago
La Brea Concludes with Season 3: A Journey through Time Comes to an End
Latest Headlines
World News
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
18 seconds
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
38 seconds
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
50 seconds
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
2 mins
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
2 mins
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
2 mins
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
2 mins
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
2 mins
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
9 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
50 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
52 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app