Disney Revives Classic Series with Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film ‘Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó’

Disney’s much-anticipated announcement of a new Disney+ Original short film, “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” has taken the film industry by storm. The film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the shorts category, further amplifying its growing acclaim. Garnering awards at film festivals such as SXSW, AFI Fest, and SIFF 2023, “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” presents a heartwarming narrative of two grandmothers who form a ‘grandma super team,’ finding joy and solace in dancing, stretching, and humorously ‘farting their sorrows away.’

A Revival of a Classic Series

The release of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” marks a significant moment in Disney‘s history as it breathes new life into the classic Walt Disney documentary short film series “People & Places.” Originally popular from the 1950s to the 1960s, the revival of this series underscores Disney’s commitment to preserving and modernizing its rich heritage.

Strategic Timing for Release

Scheduled for release in February 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu, the timing of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” aligns strategically with the announcement of the Oscar nominations, further fueling anticipation among viewers and critics alike. In contrast, Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” led the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations for 2023 with four nominations, yet failed to make the short list for the 2024 Academy Award nominations.

Building Anticipation

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” with Disney encouraging them to express their excitement for the upcoming film on social media. This move is part of the company’s strategy to generate buzz and anticipation ahead of the film’s release, a tactic that has proven successful for Disney in the past.