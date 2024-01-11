Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life

Disney+, the streaming giant, is set to release a new French Original series, 'Kaiser Karl' (working title), in 2024. The series aims to provide an in-depth look at the life and career of the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during his formative years in the 1970s.

Discovering Lagerfeld’s Early Struggles

Set in 1972, the show will spotlight a thirty-eight-year-old Lagerfeld, a time when he was not yet the iconic figure in the fashion industry. Audiences will explore Lagerfeld's complex personal life, particularly his relationship with Jacques de Bascher, and his professional rivalry with established fashion figures like Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berg.

From Biography to Screen

'Kaiser Karl' is based on the 2019 biography of the same name by Raphaëlle Bacqu, which has received tremendous acclaim and has been translated into six languages. The series is being created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry and Jennifer Have, along with Bacqu.

Production and Cast Details

Jérôme Salle and Audrey Estrougo are at the helm of the project, which is currently in production in France. The series boasts of executive producers from Gaumont and Jour Premier. The casting of Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld has been a highlight, giving audiences a glimpse into the anticipated portrayal of the iconic designer.

This series is not just a biopic but a deep dive into the world of 1970s Parisian high fashion, underlining Lagerfeld's tireless quest for recognition, his rivalry, ambition, and a touch of romance. With the release of 'Kaiser Karl', Disney+ continues to expand its portfolio, offering diverse and unique content to viewers around the globe.