en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Disney+ Reveals First Look at ‘Kaiser Karl’, a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld’s Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Disney+ Reveals First Look at ‘Kaiser Karl’, a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld’s Life

Disney+, the streaming giant, is set to release a new French Original series, ‘Kaiser Karl’ (working title), in 2024. The series aims to provide an in-depth look at the life and career of the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during his formative years in the 1970s.

Discovering Lagerfeld’s Early Struggles

Set in 1972, the show will spotlight a thirty-eight-year-old Lagerfeld, a time when he was not yet the iconic figure in the fashion industry. Audiences will explore Lagerfeld’s complex personal life, particularly his relationship with Jacques de Bascher, and his professional rivalry with established fashion figures like Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berg.

From Biography to Screen

‘Kaiser Karl’ is based on the 2019 biography of the same name by Raphaëlle Bacqu, which has received tremendous acclaim and has been translated into six languages. The series is being created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry and Jennifer Have, along with Bacqu.

Production and Cast Details

Jérôme Salle and Audrey Estrougo are at the helm of the project, which is currently in production in France. The series boasts of executive producers from Gaumont and Jour Premier. The casting of Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld has been a highlight, giving audiences a glimpse into the anticipated portrayal of the iconic designer.

This series is not just a biopic but a deep dive into the world of 1970s Parisian high fashion, underlining Lagerfeld’s tireless quest for recognition, his rivalry, ambition, and a touch of romance. With the release of ‘Kaiser Karl’, Disney+ continues to expand its portfolio, offering diverse and unique content to viewers around the globe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion France
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
Ohio University Southern’s Art Gallery is readying itself for a grand event. The gallery will open its doors on Thursday, Jan. 18, for an exhibition titled ‘PencilTown: Select Drawings From The Past 20 Years.’ This unique display features the remarkable works of artist Katherine Cox, who has devoted two decades of her life to exploring
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
9 mins ago
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Personal Journey Reflecting Global Discontents
10 mins ago
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Personal Journey Reflecting Global Discontents
Simu Liu to Host the 2024 People's Choice Awards: A Win for Asian Representation
2 mins ago
Simu Liu to Host the 2024 People's Choice Awards: A Win for Asian Representation
Seth MacFarlane Revives 'Ted' in Prequel Series; Jon Hamm to Star in 'Grimsburg' Animated Show
6 mins ago
Seth MacFarlane Revives 'Ted' in Prequel Series; Jon Hamm to Star in 'Grimsburg' Animated Show
Kentwood Players Stages Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' in Honour of Playwright's 125th Birthday
7 mins ago
Kentwood Players Stages Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' in Honour of Playwright's 125th Birthday
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
1 min
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
3 mins
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
4 mins
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
5 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
6 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
8 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
8 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
9 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
11 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app