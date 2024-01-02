Disney Resort’s Theatres Soon To Be Without Shows: What’s Next?

The Disney Resort is on a crossroad with two of its large theatrical venues, the Fantasyland Theatre and the Hyperion Theater, soon to be devoid of scheduled shows. The popular ‘Tale of the Lion King’ will draw its curtains for the final time at the Fantasyland Theatre on January 7, while the much-loved ‘Rogers: The Musical’ concluded its run at the Hyperion on August 31, with a potential, but yet unconfirmed return. The absence of any casting calls suggests that new shows may not be on the immediate horizon.

The Interim Plan

The ‘Celebrate Gospel’ music festival is set to temporarily fill the void at the Fantasyland Theatre in February. However, beyond this, no further plans have been announced for either venue, leaving fans and patrons in a state of anticipation and speculation. The current situation brings forth the question of what could potentially fill these stages in the future.

Speculations and Possibilities

Disney could choose to revive previous productions, adding enhanced features to entice audiences. Alternatively, they could select from Disney’s extensive range of existing musicals or develop shows from the Disney Cruise Line. There is also the possibility of creating something entirely new, perhaps based on properties from Disney+, Pixar, or 20th Century Fox.

Given the broad spectrum of available options, Disney could consider Broadway-style shows from other Disney parks, such as ‘Finding Nemo’, or adaptations of Disney musicals like ‘Toy Story’. The Hyperion Theater, with its proximity to Avengers Campus, could potentially host Marvel superhero shows, adding a new dimension to the entertainment offerings.

A Bold Move?

A bold speculation is the potential staging of ‘Hamilton’, a major hit on Disney+, at the Hyperion. One of the most successful musicals in recent history, ‘Hamilton’ could potentially draw massive crowds, if Disney chooses to stage it at their resort. However, it remains to be seen what direction Disney will take with the currently vacant stages.