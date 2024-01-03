en English
Arts & Entertainment

Disney On Ice Set to Enchant Hong Kong with ‘100 Years of Wonder 2024’ Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Disney On Ice Set to Enchant Hong Kong with ‘100 Years of Wonder 2024’ Show

Disney On Ice is set to bring its enchanting ‘Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder 2024’ show to Hong Kong by the end of January. Promising an immersive experience that celebrates Disney’s century-long legacy, the show invites audiences of all ages to join Mickey Mouse and a host of beloved Disney characters on a captivating journey through various enchanting Disney realms.

An Array of Classic and New Adventures

The show has been meticulously curated to offer a blend of classic tales and new adventures. With each scene, the audience will be whisked away to a different Disney realm, from the icy landscapes of Arendelle with Elsa to the rugged oceanic voyages with Moana. The awe-inspiring journey also includes a Pride Lands safari with Simba, a royal parade with Aladdin, and a fun-filled carnival with Toy Story’s Woody and Forky.

Interactive Experiences and Up-close Character Encounters

Apart from the breathtaking performances, the show also promises thrilling twists, delightful surprises, and up-close encounters with the Disney characters. The interactive nature of the show ensures that every member of the audience is involved in the enchanting journey, making for a truly memorable experience for families.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets for the show are available for purchase at hkticketing.com, starting at HK$150. By securing a ticket, audience members are given a chance not only to be spectators but also to be a part of the magic. The show’s run from January 31 to February 4, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, promises an unforgettable escapade filled with magical moments that create lasting memories.

Arts & Entertainment HongKong
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

