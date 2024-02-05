Disney Eyes Ayo Edebiri for Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot

Disney, the entertainment powerhouse, is reportedly courting Ayo Edebiri, the Emmy-winning star of The Bear, for a significant role in a female-led reboot of the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The role in question is that of Anne, a young pirate on a quest for hidden treasure.

Edebiri: A New Face on the Pirate Horizon?

With an impressive career that includes voicing characters in Big Mouth and Central Park, Edebiri is no stranger to the world of animation and voice acting. However, this potential casting could mark a transformative shift in her career, making her a leading lady in one of the highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood. While nothing is confirmed yet, the prospect of Edebiri stepping into the swashbuckling universe of the Pirates of the Caribbean is indeed tantalizing.

Reboot Attempts Amidst Controversies and Delays

The sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean has been on the drawing board since 2011, but has encountered numerous obstacles. The franchise faced significant setbacks following the legal troubles of Johnny Depp, who was let go after his legal issues with Amber Heard came to light. This resulted in several attempts to breathe fresh life into the series, including a failed reboot in 2018 and plans for a spinoff starring Margot Robbie in 2020.

The Dual Script Conundrum

While all eyes are on the potential casting of Edebiri, another layer of intrigue is added by producer Jerry Bruckheimer's confirmation of two scripts in development – one featuring Robbie and one without. The reboot that Edebiri might be joining is thought to be the brainchild of Craig Mazin, known for his work on 'The Last of Us.' The script is penned by Ted Elliot, co-writer of the first four films in the franchise.

Speculations of a Haunted Mansion Crossover

The rumor mill is also churning with speculation about a potential crossover with the Haunted Mansion franchise, a notion mooted by Justin Simien, the director of the 2023 reboot of Haunted Mansion. The Pirates of the Caribbean series, an undeniable success for Disney, has left its mark on various forms of media, from video games to theme park rides.

As the plot thickens, there is no confirmed release window for the upcoming film, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments on the high seas of this beloved franchise.