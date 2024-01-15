Disney Cruise Line’s ‘The Tale of Moana’: A New Dimension of Adventure

Disney Cruise Line is gearing up to enthrall audiences with ‘The Tale of Moana,’ the first-ever stage adaptation of the widely acclaimed animation film, Moana. This innovative production, set to premiere in December 2024, promises to take guests on a spellbinding journey that masterfully interweaves elements of Pacific Islands culture with groundbreaking set designs and the original movie’s soundtrack.

A New Wave of Adventure

The stage show, exclusive to the Disney Treasure ship, will captivate audiences with a narrative that commences in the present day on the fictional island of Motunui. The setting will morph into an open ocean, complete with twinkling stars overhead and a majestic, luminous manta ray soaring above the spectators. The tale, narrated by the spirit of Gramma Tala, will immerse guests in a transformative adventure traversing land and sea.

Highlights of the Show

Among the key highlights of the spectacle are puppets designed by Jeff Conover, Disney Live Entertainment creative director of puppetry and articulation, and master puppet designer Michael Curry. These include a large Te Kā puppet that undergoes a stunning transformation into the goddess Te Fiti. Furthermore, the production will feature ‘Warrior Face,’ a song deleted from the original film, alongside audience favorites like ‘You’re Welcome.’

Disney Treasure: A Cornucopia of Experiences

Embodying the magic of Disney, the new Disney Treasure ship—set to debut from Port Canaveral, Florida—will offer more than just ‘The Tale of Moana.’ Guests can look forward to experiences inspired by other Disney classics, including Aladdin, Coco, and Zootopia. The ship will also house attractions reminiscent of Disney parks. Among these are the first Haunted Mansion-themed bar and lounges mirroring the Jungle Cruise and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea attractions.

In essence, Disney Cruise Line’s ‘The Tale of Moana’ is poised to combine the enchantment of Disney’s storytelling prowess with the thrill of live theatre, promising audiences an unforgettable, immersive journey across the Pacific Islands culture and beyond.