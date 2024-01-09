Disney Celebrates ‘Lilo & Stitch’ with ‘Stitch Attacks Snacks’ Series and Live-Action Film

Disney is ringing in 2024 with a whimsical year-long celebration dedicated to everyone’s favorite blue extraterrestrial experiment, Stitch, from the beloved animated film ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ The entertainment giant has launched the ‘Stitch Attacks Snacks’ series, a monthly collection featuring a new limited edition plush and pin set that showcases Stitch indulging in various snacks.

‘Stitch Attacks Snacks’: A Year-Long Celebration

The series debuted on January 9th, introducing a charming plush of Stitch snacking on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. This uniquely themed merchandise is now available for fans worldwide at shopDisney. But the fun doesn’t stop here. February promises to delight fans with a Stitch and popcorn-themed plush and pin set, adding a further layer of excitement to the ongoing celebration.

More Than Just Plushies and Pins

In addition to the ‘Stitch Attacks Snacks’ series, Disney has rolled out an extensive Lilo & Stitch lifestyle collection. This range includes items such as Stitch-themed Crocs, a mood light, clothing, home goods, and more. To sweeten the deal, Disney is offering special promotions like free shipping on orders over $75 using a specific code.

A Live-Action Adaptation in the Works

Further stoking the excitement, Disney is currently in the midst of producing a live-action adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ in Hawaii. The upcoming film, set to premiere on Disney+, features Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with Chris Sanders reprising his animated role to voice Stitch. Under the direction of Dean Fleischer Camp and producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the live-action version is highly anticipated, especially since rumors started circulating in 2018. There was even speculation about Jon M. Chu directing the adaptation.

As 2024 unfolds, Disney continues to keep the spirit of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ alive, providing fans with not just merchandise, but an immersive experience that extends the universe of their favorite characters.