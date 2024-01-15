Disney California Adventure Unveils 'Big Hero 6'-themed Guidemap

Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort has unveiled a new guidemap, gracing its cover with the beloved characters Baymax and Hiro from the animated film 'Big Hero 6'. The recently revamped San Fransokyo Square, which opened its doors to visitors in August 2023, is now a highlighted feature on the map. The map serves as a comprehensive guide to the park, pointing out parking areas, rideshare locations, the Downtown Disney District, and more.

A New Era in Disney California Adventure

San Fransokyo Square, which now houses meeting points with the charming Baymax and Hiro, has been given its rightful place on the map. The newly introduced guidemap is designed with an eye-catching purple gradient that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes it easier for visitors to read and navigate. This map offers a detailed overview of the park's various lands, ensuring guests can easily locate their favorite spots.

More Than Just a Map

Beyond its primary function of guiding visitors around the park, the map also includes app advertisements for Disney+ Play and Disneyland mobile apps, park rules, attraction considerations, and tips for visitors. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all information related to the park, making it a must-have for all visitors.

Promoting New Services

The map further promotes Disney's new services, including Disney Genie+ service, Individual Lightning Lane, and MagicBand+. This hints at Disney's continuous efforts to innovate and enhance the guest experience. The redesign of the Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo Square involved creating the Torii Gate Bridge, adding themed decor, and introducing new food items like the gyoza sausage bun from Tokyo DisneySea, all of which adds to the immersive experience.