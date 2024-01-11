Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'

Disney Brand Television has declared the procurement of two more seasons and three original animated specials of the globally embraced 'Miraculous -- Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.' The series, a collaborative project from ZAG studio and Method Animation, is currently in production for its sixth and seventh seasons. These, along with the animated specials, are slated for a worldwide release on Disney Channel this fall. Post-release, they will be available for streaming on Disney+.

Unwavering Appeal & Success of 'Miraculous'

'Miraculous' is an animated series that has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative of two Parisian teenagers, Marinette and Adrien, who transform into superheroes to protect their city from villains. The franchise's success is undeniable, boasting over 37 billion views on YouTube, earning it a robust fan following. Its film spinoff, 'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie,' echoed this success, topping box offices in France and Germany before its launch on Netflix. The series is also a critical success, bagging the title of 'best animated series' at the Kidscreen Awards.

Evolution of Visuals & Narrative

The upcoming seasons and animated specials are produced in collaboration with various international partners, promising a global appeal. The new content will feature visuals crafted using the Unreal Engine gaming platform, showcasing a significant evolution in the series' visual quality. The narrative continues to explore the lives of Marinette and Adrien as they face new supervillains and grapple with their superpowers, all while juggling their everyday teenage lives.

'Miraculous' - Beyond Entertainment

Jeremy Zag, the founder and CEO of ZAG, highlights an important aspect of the series - its teaching of self-belief and overcoming fears without superhero powers. This theme resonates deeply with its young audience, making 'Miraculous' more than just an entertainment series. Julien Borde of Mediawan, meanwhile, underscores the burgeoning fan community for the 'Miraculous' universe - a testament to the series' lasting impact and wide-reaching appeal.