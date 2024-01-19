Discourse Coffee: A Unique Blend of Storytelling and Beverage Innovation

Ryan Castelaz, the inventive mind behind Discourse Coffee, has redefined the art of serving coffee and tea by ingeniously melding it with storytelling and the use of unconventional ingredients. Since its inception in 2017, Discourse Coffee has carved a niche for itself in Milwaukee, boasting outlets in the downtown area and the esteemed Milwaukee Art Museum, with an additional café soon to grace Radio Milwaukee.

A Journey Brewed from Passion

Castelaz's romance with coffee can be traced back to his student days when he was studying opera in Florence, Italy. It was here that he was captivated by the allure of espresso, a fascination that eventually prompted him to open his first coffee shop in Door County, subsequently leading to the birth of Discourse Coffee in Milwaukee. The brand's popularity skyrocketed following a series of successful pop-ups and two ventures at Crossroads Collective, which discontinued in the summer.

Celebrating Storytelling in a Cup

In an extraordinary twist to the mundane, Castelaz's drink concoctions are laced with narratives, featuring ingredients as diverse as cattails, crabapples, and native grains. One such unique offering is 'The Don,' a drink that pays homage to The Godfather's Vito Corleone. It boasts a unique blend of olive oil, tobacco notes, and a frozen bullet replacing the conventional ice cube. This narrative-driven approach extends to his team of baristas, who are trained to encapsulate the stories behind each drink, further enhancing the customer experience.

Agency: A Hybrid Cocktail Bar

Adding another feather to its hat, the downtown Discourse Coffee location morphs into 'Agency' on weekend evenings. This avant-garde hybrid cocktail bar serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, showcasing Castelaz's commitment to diversity in his offerings. He underscores the challenge of establishing value for non-alcoholic beverages that command the same level of effort and quality as their alcoholic counterparts.

Discourse Coffee's success, according to Castelaz, is not a one-man show. He attributes it to his experienced team's collective efforts, their shared passion for storytelling through a cup of coffee or tea, and their resilience in overcoming the challenges that have come their way.