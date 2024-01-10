en English
Arts & Entertainment

Discotek Media Brings ‘Reborn!’ Anime Series to a Broader Audience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Discotek Media Brings ‘Reborn!’ Anime Series to a Broader Audience

Discotek Media, a prominent media licensing company, has released the acclaimed anime series ‘Reborn!’ on home video. The series, which originally broadcasted in Japan, has now found its way to a wider audience through Discotek’s Standard Definition Blu-ray releases. ‘Reborn!’ follows the life of Tsunayoshi Sawada, the unsuspecting heir to the Vongola mafia family, who learns about his lineage from a powerful hitman known as Reborn.

Reborn! Series Release Details

The first set of the series, containing 101 episodes, was released on September 25, 2018. The second half of the 203-episode series followed swiftly, becoming available on October 30, 2018. The release includes the original Japanese language track with English subtitles, covering the first four seasons of the anime. This allows viewers to experience the series in its original form, while providing a linguistic bridge for non-Japanese speakers.

Special Fan Disc and Dubbed Episodes

In addition to the series release, a special fan disc has been announced. This disc features an upscaled Original Video Animation (OVA) and three episodes that were dubbed in English by Kocha Sound. The dubbed episodes serve as both a teaser and a potential catalyst for future investment in a full English dub production, a venture that would require substantial funding beyond the reach of a typical Kickstarter campaign.

Availability and Streaming

The ‘Reborn!’ series is available for purchase in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, non-French-speaking Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For those who prefer digital consumption, the series is also available for streaming on the popular anime platform, Crunchyroll. The special fan disc is aimed at dedicated fans of the series, providing them with exclusive content and a glimpse into the potential future of the series.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

