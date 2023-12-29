Director Pepe Diokno Advocates for Cinema Admissions as New Success Metric

Filmmaker Pepe Diokno, fresh off his Best Director win at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival for his film ‘Gomburza’, has called for a much-needed reevaluation of the film industry’s success metrics. In a recent interview with ANC’s Headstart, Diokno expressed his concern over high movie ticket prices and their potential barrier to the accessibility of cinema.

Box Office Earnings vs. Cinema Admissions

Traditionally, the film industry measures success by box office earnings. However, Diokno proposed an alternative gauge of success – admissions, or the number of people actually going to the movies. He voiced his belief that this could be a better reflection of a film’s success, as it would capture its reach and impact on the general population.

‘Gomburza’ Dominates the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival

Diokno’s remarks follow the success of his historical drama ‘Gomburza’ at the Metro Manila Film Festival. The film, which won awards including Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and the Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award, tells the story of three secular priests martyred in the run-up to the historic Philippine Revolution. Following its critical acclaim, the number of theaters screening ‘Gomburza’ more than doubled from 39 to 86.

Voices in Support

The film has garnered praise from various notable figures. Former Vice President Leni Robredo, National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, and historian Xiao Chua all lent their voices in support of the film. This surge of acclaim underscores Diokno’s argument for reconsidering the ways in which the film industry measures success.

As we move forward, Diokno’s call for a focus on cinema admissions over box office earnings could be a pivotal point for the film industry. By shifting the emphasis towards audience penetration and fostering an appreciation for cinema, the industry can potentially engage a wider audience, leading to a more vibrant and inclusive cinema culture.