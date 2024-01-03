en English
Arts & Entertainment

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-Inducing Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-Inducing Films

Famed director Lokesh Kanagaraj finds himself embroiled in a legal battle as a petition is filed against him in the Madurai court. The petitioner, Raja Murugan, accuses Kanagaraj’s films, particularly ‘Leo’, of endorsing violence and negatively impacting audiences. Murugan’s primary concern is the depiction of characters participating in illicit activities, speeding, and perpetrating crimes with police assistance, stating it sets a dangerous precedent.

Implications of the Allegations

According to the petition, Kanagaraj’s cinematic representation of lawlessness is problematic and requires careful scrutiny. The petitioner has demanded a psychological evaluation of the director, asserting that the portrayal of such behaviors in his films might be indicative of his mental state. Moreover, the petition calls for the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to exercise stricter control while issuing certificates to such films.

Legal Action and Commercial Success

Murugan’s petition also suggests criminal action against Kanagaraj, but the court adjourned the case due to the absence of the petitioner’s lawyer. Paradoxically, amidst these legal pressures, ‘Leo’, starring Thalapathy Vijay in his second collaboration with Kanagaraj after ‘Master’, has been a commercial success. The film has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, further solidifying Kanagaraj’s position as a successful filmmaker in the industry.

Criticism and Cast Contributions

While ‘Leo’ has been a box office triumph, it has also faced backlash for its glorification of smoking and violence. The ensemble cast features prominent actors like Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, among others, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite the criticism, the contributions of these established artists to the film have undoubtedly played a significant role in its commercial success.

India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

