'Dire Straits Live 1978-1992' Box Set: An Extensive Look at the Band's Live Prowess

A comprehensive exploration of the live prowess of the renowned band Dire Straits is now available for fans and newcomers alike. The new box set, 'Dire Straits Live 1978-1992,' was released on a Friday, offering an extensive journey through the band's dynamic career, from their early days to their peak popularity.

Advertisment

What's Inside the Box

The set spans eight CDs or 12 vinyl records, featuring a mix of storytelling songs, sonic pieces, and mainstream hits. Famed tracks like 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Telegraph Road,' 'Private Investigations,' and 'Walk of Life' share space with 29 previously unreleased tracks, a significant portion of which hails from a 1979 show at the Rainbow Theatre. This show is available for the first time in this collection. The set also includes 'Live at the BBC' from 1978, a testament to the band's beginnings, and an expanded version of 'Alchemy,' their well-received 1984 live album.

Notable Absence and Concluding Recordings

Advertisment

However, a noticeable absence in the collection is a recording from the band's 1985 tour following the success of 'Brothers in Arms.' Despite this, the box set rounds off with recordings from their final 1992 world tour, 'On the Night' and 'Encores.' While the musical prowess showcased is of exceptional quality and the audio presentation is excellent, the set could have provided more rarities and previously unreleased tracks for the zealous fans familiar with the original releases.

Additional Features

Beyond the music, the set offers a new booklet, featuring an essay by journalist Paul Sexton. This limited edition box set, featuring remastered versions of 'Alchemy' and 'On the Night,' expanded editions of the albums, previously unreleased tracks, a remastered EP, and a licensed collection, is a testament to Dire Straits' enduring legacy and their indelible impact on the music scene.