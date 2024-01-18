en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dior’s Impact on Post-War Fashion Illuminated in ‘The New Look’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Dior’s Impact on Post-War Fashion Illuminated in ‘The New Look’

The upcoming series ‘The New Look’ is set to deliver a riveting narrative against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II. The focus of the series lies in the resurgence of the fashion industry post-war, particularly emphasizing the influence of Christian Dior. The series is expected to unravel the stories of survival and innovation in the fashion world during a tumultuous period in history, with a stellar cast including Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

Dior’s Designs: Leading the World Back to Life

The narrative explores the shocking story of how Christian Dior and his contemporaries navigated the horrors of World War II, launching modern fashion and leading Paris and the world back to life. The series promises to provide a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Christian Dior, featuring collaborations with the House of Dior. The tension between Dior and Chanel is anticipated to be a central theme, with Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer put into jeopardy as Dior rises with his groundbreaking influence.

A Multi-talented Team Behind the Scenes

Under the direction of Todd A. Kessler, known for his work on ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Damages,’ the series boasts a multi-talented team of writers and directors. The involvement of the House of Dior in the production indicates a focus on portraying the legacy of Christian Dior in a positive light, with the series being a collaboration with the renowned fashion house. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2024.

An Ensemble Cast and a Unique Soundtrack

In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, the cast ensemble includes Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang. The soundtrack curated for the series features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs performed by renowned artists, adding an immersive and contemporary dimension to the storytelling.

As the release date approaches, the audience is primed to immerse themselves in the visually stunning world of ‘The New Look.’ The series promises to offer a fresh perspective on the intersection of fashion, resilience, and cultural restoration during a transformative period in the 20th century.

0
Arts & Entertainment France World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
On the Tea With Tay podcast, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, shared the emotional trials he faced while navigating the turbulence of the Nigerian music industry. As contemporaries such as Fireboy DML and Oxlade swiftly ascended to fame, Spyro grappled with feelings of frustration and disappointment, despite investing heavily in blog promotions for
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
15 mins ago
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
Solo Leveling: A Potential Rival to Attack on Titan
16 mins ago
Solo Leveling: A Potential Rival to Attack on Titan
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
6 mins ago
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
11 mins ago
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
11 mins ago
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
30 seconds
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
35 seconds
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
51 seconds
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
4 mins
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
5 mins
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
5 mins
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
5 mins
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
5 mins
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
5 mins
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app