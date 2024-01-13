en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dinosaur Adventure Live Brings Jurassic Excitement to Malvern’s Forum Theatre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST


The Forum Theatre in Malvern will be transforming into a prehistoric jungle for an exhilarating performance, Dinosaur Adventure Live, on Saturday, March 30. This unique show is set to plunge the audience into a daring rescue mission on Volcano Island, promising a perfect blend of action, excitement, and education.

A New Dimension of Entertainment

Dinosaur Adventure Live is not merely a spectator event. It’s an interactive expedition that invites the audience to join brave rangers and lifelike dinosaurs in a quest to save the island from an impending volcanic eruption. The viewers can expect to encounter a host of Jurassic giants, including the horned Triceratops, the spine-ridged Spinosaurus, and a towering T-Rex, each brought to life with remarkable realism.

Memorable Moments for Families

The show is designed to be a family-centric experience that transcends age barriers. Apart from the enthralling live performance, attendees will also have the opportunity to capture a unique memento from their adventure. A free photo session with the Jurassic creatures will be available, promising a keepsake that will echo the thrill of the day for years to come.

Learning Comes Alive

While the show is sure to be an ‘explosively good time’, it is not purely about entertainment. The unique live dinosaur expedition is also an educational journey, offering insights into the prehistoric world and its inhabitants. With each dinosaur encounter, spectators will learn about the creature’s characteristics, diet, and habitat, enhancing their understanding of these fascinating creatures and the time they lived in.

Arts & Entertainment Education Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

