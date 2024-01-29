Dingdong Dantes Presents 'Rewind' at U.S. Premiere, Hints at Future Projects

Renowned actor Dingdong Dantes, the leading star of the record-breaking Star Cinema movie 'Rewind,' has embarked on a journey to Los Angeles for the film's U.S. premiere. Embodying a spirit of gratitude and anticipation, Dantes expressed his appreciation for the movie's unprecedented success and the prospect of sharing it with the Filipino community in Los Angeles.

'Rewind': An Unprecedented Success

The film 'Rewind' has carved a niche in the history of Filipino cinema, being hailed as the highest grossing film in the nation's history. The movie's triumph has been recognized by both the audience and critics, establishing a new benchmark for Filipino films. The success of 'Rewind' has turned heads, not just within the nation, but also at an international level.

Unveiling the Film in the City of Angels

As part of the U.S. premiere, Dantes is enthused about interacting with colleagues and audience members at the event. His presence at the Manila International Film Festival screening of 'Rewind' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on January 29, followed by a Q&A session, is eagerly anticipated. An additional screening is slated for January 31, further extending the opportunity for international audiences to experience the cinematic masterpiece.

Future Endeavors and New Possibilities

Not resting on his laurels, Dantes hinted at the possibility of creating another movie. He emphasized the significance of discovering the right story and project that could potentially replicate the success of 'Rewind.' Dantes penned a heartfelt message after the film's victory at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), signifying his deep connection with the project and his commitment to developing high-quality cinema.