Diljit Dosanjh Releases ‘Luv Ya’ as a Birthday Gift to Fans

Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh, marked his 40th birthday with a special release—a new music video titled ‘Luv Ya.’ The melodious gift, featuring Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, was a surprise announcement made via Instagram, where Diljit expressed his intent to continue giving his fans such birthday surprises every year.

‘Luv Ya’: A Melody Wrapped in Romance

The music video ‘Luv Ya’ presents Diljit and Mouni Roy in an enchanting romance. The duo is seen attired in all-white outfits at a party, where the sparks of their love story ignite. As the narrative unfolds, the pair is seen again, this time in traditional all-black attire, continuing their romantic journey through dance and intimate moments.

Behind The Scenes

The track, drenched in love and rhythmic beats, is penned and composed by Sagar. Additional music credits go to Hunny Bunny, and the project was brought to life under the directorial expertise of Sneha Shetty Kohli, known for her knack in crafting popular music videos. Diljit extends special thanks to Jaani, further enhancing the collaborative spirit of the project.

Co-Star Mouni Roy Celebrates the Release

Co-star Mouni Roy also joined in celebrating the release of ‘Luv Ya,’ extending a warm birthday wish to Diljit on her Instagram handle. Praising Diljit’s talent and warmth, Mouni expressed her admiration and excitement for the release, further amplifying the anticipation among fans.