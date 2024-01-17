Digitization of The Rocket Magazine: Preserving Washington's Musical History

A significant chapter in the annals of Washington's music history has been revived for future generations. The Washington State Library has accomplished the monumental task of digitizing The Rocket magazine, an influential music publication that chronicled the state's music scene from 1979 to 2000. The magazine is acclaimed for its extensive coverage of iconic bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden and was lauded as "the best regional music magazine in America" by the Los Angeles Reader.

Advertisment

Preserving a Musical Legacy

The formidable project involved the digitization of over 16,000 pages, including 333 issues of The Rocket. This feat was achieved through a collaborative endeavor with the University of Washington Suzzallo and Allen Libraries. The result is a comprehensive digital archive that offers a wealth of historical and cultural insights into Washington's music heritage.

The Rocket: A Cultural Beacon

Advertisment

More than just a music magazine, The Rocket was a cultural beacon in its time. It illuminated the vibrant music scene of Washington, featuring stories, interviews, and reviews of bands that went on to national and international acclaim. Its pages were a testament to the musical potential and talent that thrived in the state.

A Resource for All

The digitized collection of The Rocket is now hosted on the Washington Digital Newspapers website, transforming it into a valuable resource for historians, educators, students, and music enthusiasts alike. It serves as a treasure trove of information for those interested in exploring the state's musical heritage.

This project is a testament to the dedication of Washington's institutions in preserving the state's cultural and historical legacy. The Washington Digital Newspapers and the Washington State Library invite the public to delve into this digital archive, a nostalgic journey into the past that has shaped the state's rich music scene.