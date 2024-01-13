‘Different Ways’: A Collaborative Short Film Set to Premiere in North Ayrshire

The short film ‘Different Ways’ is set to illuminate the screen at the Harbour Arts Centre in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on January 25. This exclusive premiere is by invitation only, but the cinematic gem will be unveiled to the local residents in the following weeks.

Collaborative Creation

‘Different Ways’ is the product of a unique collaboration between the creative youth of North Ayrshire and the members of the New Scots community, which comprises individuals who have recently made Scotland their home. The narrative chronicles the journey of the protagonist, Stepan, brilliantly portrayed by Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Chmut, as he navigates through the picturesque landscapes of Scotland’s countryside on his way to a university open day.

A Journey of Encounters

Stepan’s path is strewn with encounters with a variety of characters, each bringing their own flavor to his journey. These characters are brought to life by a talented ensemble cast that includes Lana Shvorak, Maddie McGregor, Nell McGregor, Rana Tatar, and Daniel Kerr, under the deft direction of Max McGregor.

A Visual Treat

Besides being a narrative of experiences, ‘Different Ways’ also serves as a cinematic canvas showcasing the breathtaking landscapes of North Ayrshire and other Scottish locales. The script, penned by a team including Max McGregor, Oleksandr Chmut, and others, is a testament to the collaborative spirit that went into the making of this film.

The New Scots team, dedicated to facilitating the integration of newcomers into Scottish communities, lent their invaluable insights to the project through their locality link worker, Lucy Russell, and contributions from various other members. A trailer for ‘Different Ways’ is currently available for viewing, and the full film is set to be released online soon. For further updates, the public can follow North Ayrshire Council’s social media channels.