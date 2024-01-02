en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ Scores High Viewership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ Scores High Viewership

The annual special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, made a remarkable comeback in viewership on ABC during the recent broadcast, marking a significant upswing from the previous year. The show welcomed about 8.4 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an impressive 30% increase from the preceding year.

Record Viewership for the Late-Night Edition

The late-night edition, home to the iconic Times Square ball drop, drew an audience of 18 million, peaking at 22.2 million at the stroke of midnight. Despite a dip in viewership post-midnight, which stood at only 5.1 million viewers, the show still recorded an outstanding 35% increase for the first half of the primetime broadcast and a 30% surge for the second half when compared to last year’s figures.

High Ratings in Key Demographics

The special scored high among adults in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of 1.81 in the first half of primetime and a 2.93 in the second half, marking a three-year high. The late-night segment averaged a 5.33 rating, with a spike to 6.41 during the midnight quarter-hour. This makes it the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in two years. Notably, ABC’s coverage of the event in 2021 was the last to achieve similar ratings.

Viewership and Ratings Increase Despite Post-Midnight Dip

Even with a decline in viewers post-midnight, the show still recorded a 19% increase in total viewers and a 14% rise among adults 19-49, achieving a 1.47 rating. Dick Clark Productions, which produces the show, is owned by Penske Media, the same company that owns Deadline.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wilco Reveals Their Annual Recommends Playlist: A Glimpse into the Band's Musical Journey

By BNN Correspondents

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership

By BNN Correspondents

North Shore Libraries Report High Engagement in 2023: BookTok and Local Works Lead Preferences

By Salman Khan

Riot Mortdog Reveals Portal Popularity Rankings in TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year, New Verse: The U.S. Navy's Tradition of Logbook Poetry ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 mins
New Year, New Verse: The U.S. Navy's Tradition of Logbook Poetry ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Injury in Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Paves Way for Sequel

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Injury in Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Paves Way for Sequel
Meg 2: The Trench – A Global Production Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Meg 2: The Trench - A Global Production Journey
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i: New Seasons to Premiere with Intriguing Storylines

By BNN Correspondents

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i: New Seasons to Premiere with Intriguing Storylines
Billy Joel Ushers in 2024 with a Sold-Out Concert at UBS Arena

By BNN Correspondents

Billy Joel Ushers in 2024 with a Sold-Out Concert at UBS Arena
Latest Headlines
World News
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
13 seconds
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
19 seconds
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
29 seconds
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
1 min
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
10 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
10 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
11 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
12 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
12 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app