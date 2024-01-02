‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ Scores High Viewership
The annual special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, made a remarkable comeback in viewership on ABC during the recent broadcast, marking a significant upswing from the previous year. The show welcomed about 8.4 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an impressive 30% increase from the preceding year.
Record Viewership for the Late-Night Edition
The late-night edition, home to the iconic Times Square ball drop, drew an audience of 18 million, peaking at 22.2 million at the stroke of midnight. Despite a dip in viewership post-midnight, which stood at only 5.1 million viewers, the show still recorded an outstanding 35% increase for the first half of the primetime broadcast and a 30% surge for the second half when compared to last year’s figures.
High Ratings in Key Demographics
The special scored high among adults in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of 1.81 in the first half of primetime and a 2.93 in the second half, marking a three-year high. The late-night segment averaged a 5.33 rating, with a spike to 6.41 during the midnight quarter-hour. This makes it the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in two years. Notably, ABC’s coverage of the event in 2021 was the last to achieve similar ratings.
Viewership and Ratings Increase Despite Post-Midnight Dip
Even with a decline in viewers post-midnight, the show still recorded a 19% increase in total viewers and a 14% rise among adults 19-49, achieving a 1.47 rating. Dick Clark Productions, which produces the show, is owned by Penske Media, the same company that owns Deadline.
