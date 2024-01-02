en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership

ABC’s annual special ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ rang in the year 2024 with a bang, drawing in millions more viewers than the previous year. The primetime segment, running from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., attracted approximately 8.4 million viewers, marking a significant 30% increase compared to last year’s numbers.

Midnight Magic Amplifies Viewership

The late-night edition, which included the iconic Times Square ball drop, amassed an audience of 18 million viewers, peaking at a staggering 22.2 million at the moment of the ball drop. As the evening progressed, viewership numbers swelled, with an estimated 10.4 million people tuning in by 10:30 p.m. However, after the stroke of midnight, viewership dwindled to 5.1 million.

Primetime Broadcasts Break Records

The show witnessed a 35% increase in viewers for the first half and a 30% rise for the second half of the primetime broadcast compared to last year. The ratings for adults aged 18-49 were equally noteworthy, scoring a 1.81 rating for the first half and a 2.93 for the second half of primetime. The midnight quarter-hour hit a peak of 6.41.

Historic Ratings for Late-night Show

The late-night show’s average rating of 5.33 positioned it as the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in two years. Despite the post-midnight drop in audience, the second part of the late-night show still gained a 19% increase in total viewers and a 14% rise among adults aged 18-49, achieving a 1.47 rating, even though it began at 1:09 a.m. ET.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a Penske Media-owned company. This year’s impressive numbers underscore the enduring appeal of this festive tradition, which continues to captivate audiences year after year.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

