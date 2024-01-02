‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership

ABC’s annual special ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ rang in the year 2024 with a bang, drawing in millions more viewers than the previous year. The primetime segment, running from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., attracted approximately 8.4 million viewers, marking a significant 30% increase compared to last year’s numbers.

Midnight Magic Amplifies Viewership

The late-night edition, which included the iconic Times Square ball drop, amassed an audience of 18 million viewers, peaking at a staggering 22.2 million at the moment of the ball drop. As the evening progressed, viewership numbers swelled, with an estimated 10.4 million people tuning in by 10:30 p.m. However, after the stroke of midnight, viewership dwindled to 5.1 million.

Primetime Broadcasts Break Records

The show witnessed a 35% increase in viewers for the first half and a 30% rise for the second half of the primetime broadcast compared to last year. The ratings for adults aged 18-49 were equally noteworthy, scoring a 1.81 rating for the first half and a 2.93 for the second half of primetime. The midnight quarter-hour hit a peak of 6.41.

Historic Ratings for Late-night Show

The late-night show’s average rating of 5.33 positioned it as the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in two years. Despite the post-midnight drop in audience, the second part of the late-night show still gained a 19% increase in total viewers and a 14% rise among adults aged 18-49, achieving a 1.47 rating, even though it began at 1:09 a.m. ET.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a Penske Media-owned company. This year’s impressive numbers underscore the enduring appeal of this festive tradition, which continues to captivate audiences year after year.