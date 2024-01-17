DiCaprio Introduces Scorsese to Studio Ghibli's Magic: A New Realm for the Acclaimed Director?

Leonardo DiCaprio, celebrated actor and environmental activist, shared his movie recommendations with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese during a recent interview with Letterboxd. The revelations from this conversation have ignited conversations among fans, with many expressing a newfound curiosity about Scorsese's potential foray into the realm of animation.

Introducing Scorsese to Studio Ghibli

DiCaprio introduced Scorsese to two iconic films from the acclaimed animation studio, Studio Ghibli - 'Spirited Away' and 'Princess Mononoke'. Studio Ghibli, co-founded by the legendary Japanese manga artist, film director, and animator, Hayao Miyazaki, is renowned for its captivating and thought-provoking animated movies. Miyazaki's works, including 'My Neighbor Totoro', 'Kiki's Delivery Service', and 'Howl's Moving Castle', have had a profound influence on the animation industry.

Miyazaki's Legacy

'Princess Mononoke', known for being Ghibli’s most expensive production, and 'Spirited Away', which swept the 75th Academy Awards by winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, were the two films that DiCaprio recommended. Notably, 'Spirited Away' also grossed over $395 million worldwide against a budget of just $19.2 million. DiCaprio went on to reveal that 'Princess Mononoke' was one of his seven favorite movies of all time, further highlighting Miyazaki's influence.

Miyazaki's Continued Success

Miyazaki's influence continues to be strongly felt in the animation industry. His latest film, 'The Boy And The Heron', recently clinched the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, further solidifying his legacy as a pioneering figure in the realm of animation. With this recent revelation, fans are intrigued by the prospect of Scorsese, known for his gritty and intense dramas, directing an animated feature.