Arts & Entertainment

Dianne Buswell and Nitro’s Dance Ignites Fans’ Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Dianne Buswell and Nitro’s Dance Ignites Fans’ Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover

A playful dance session featuring Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell and Gladiators star Nitro, also known as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, has ignited a fervor among fans for a potential crossover between the two popular TV shows. The video, shared by Dianne to her one million followers, showcased the duo’s chemistry and Nitro’s surprising ‘twinkle toes’, as Dianne humorously dubbed him.

From Gladiators Arena to Dance Floor

Fans were fascinated by Nitro’s transformation from the hulkish Gladiator to a ‘dancing Gladiator’, gracefully moving in his spandex stage suit. The video’s delightful and light-hearted tone, along with the evident compatibility between Dianne and Nitro, has led fans to express their enthusiasm for the idea of Nitro joining the next season of Strictly Come Dancing. The majority wish for him to be paired with Dianne, adding an exciting new dynamic to the dance competition show.

Strictly-Gladiators Crossover: A Fan Dream

The enthusiastic response from fans illustrates the potential of a Strictly-Gladiators crossover. The unique mix of the physical prowess of Gladiators with the elegance and technicality of Strictly Come Dancing could create an engaging spectacle that would capture viewers’ attention and bring a fresh twist to both shows.

Behind the Dance: Dianne’s Personal Life

Alongside her professional life, Dianne’s personal life has also garnered attention. Recent rumors regarding her relationship with YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg were subtly refuted by Dianne herself through loved-up snaps shared during their recent trip to Australia. Furthermore, while preparing for Strictly’s live tour with her dance partner Bobby Brazier, Dianne has emphasized that their relationship is purely platonic, despite the rumors.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

