Arts & Entertainment

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

Diane Kruger, a celebrated actress familiar for her notable role in ‘Inglourious Basterds’, heralded the arrival of the New Year by sharing an uncommon photograph of her daughter, Nova Tennessee, on social media. The tender 4-year-old, a cherished treasure Kruger shares with her fiancé, ‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus, could be seen donning a swimsuit, standing in a unicorn-themed pool float.

The Private Life of Public Figures

The couple, engaged since 2021, have largely kept their personal life under wraps, especially when it comes to their daughter. They have never publicized Nova’s face to maintain her privacy, a choice that defines their approach to raising a child amidst the glare of stardom.

A Love Story that Started on Set

Kruger and Reedus first crossed paths on the set of the film ‘Sky’ in 2015. Following Kruger’s split from Joshua Jackson in 2016, the couple started dating, their relationship blossoming into the birth of Nova, a joyous event that Kruger describes as the best thing to have happened in their lives.

From Doubt to Embrace: Kruger’s Journey to Motherhood

Kruger, who had previously harbored doubts about motherhood, shared her journey towards embracing the role. Her narrative includes past relationship difficulties and the decision she was prepared to make about becoming a single mother before meeting Reedus.

The Significance of a Name

Delving into the significance behind Nova’s name, which translates to ‘new beginning’ in Latin, the actress revealed their love for Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains. In addition to her acting career, Kruger is also the author of a children’s book titled ‘A Name from the Sky’, released in the previous fall.

In her New Year’s post, Kruger reflected on the year gone by and expressed a desire for more ‘unicorns, humanity, and empathy’ in the future, a sentiment that resonates with her global fanbase.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

