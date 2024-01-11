Diana Ross: The New Face of Saint Laurent at 79

In a stunning move, legendary singer Diana Ross, at the age of 79, has been unveiled as the face of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2024 campaign. This announcement has caught the attention of the fashion world and beyond, as it underscores the brand’s commitment to honoring timeless talent and style, regardless of age.

Iconic Singer, Iconic Fashion House

These black and white campaign images, shot by renowned photographer David Sims, capture Ross in her signature off-the-shoulder black dress, wearing pieces from the French label’s luxurious collection. The choice of Diana Ross, with her long-standing history and influence in both music and fashion, aligns perfectly with the sophisticated and elegant image that Saint Laurent has cultivated over the years.

Support from the Next Generation

Adding to the buzz of this announcement is the support expressed by Ross’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross. Known for her roles in popular television series like ‘Black-ish’ and her own ventures in the fashion world, Tracee’s reaction to her mother’s fashion campaign debut is sure to influence perceptions. Her social media posts exuding excitement and admiration for her mother’s timeless beauty and style have been met with widespread appreciation.

Resonating Across Generations

This partnership between the iconic singer and the luxury fashion brand is expected to resonate with a wide audience. It represents a convergence of music, style, and enduring elegance that many fans of both Diana Ross and Saint Laurent will find appealing. Furthermore, it continues the progressive trend of fashion houses engaging talents of different ages, making a powerful statement about ageless style and influence.