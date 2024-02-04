Diana Lee Inosanto Unveils Surprises and Challenges on 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka' Sets

At a recent MegaCon panel in Orlando, Diana Lee Inosanto, the actress known for her role as Morgan Elsbeth in 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka,' shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes experiences of working on the series. The revelations ranged from the surprise of her character's full name to an unexpected encounter with Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Discovering Morgan Elsbeth

In a surprise turn of events, Inosanto wasn't aware of her character's full name until Baby Yoda's name was revealed as Grogu. This unexpected name reveal was just the beginning of her journey with Morgan Elsbeth. She soon discovered her character was a Nightsister, prompting her to delve into the extensive Star Wars lore. Her research led her to review 'The Clone Wars' series and study characters such as Ventress to understand the culture and backstory of her character.

A Surprise Visit From George Lucas

Adding to the list of surprises, Inosanto had an unexpected meeting with George Lucas on set, on the day she was set to film her fight scene with Rosario Dawson. Unaware of Lucas's visit, the encounter added an element of pressure but also underscored the importance of her role in the Star Wars franchise.

Challenges on Set

Despite the excitement, Inosanto also highlighted some of the challenges she faced during filming. Among them was the lack of rehearsal time with Rosario Dawson for their fight scene. The actors had to adapt and learn to match each other's energy in real-time during the shoot, adding to the intensity of the scene.

Also present at the panel was Eman Esfandi, who portrays Ezra Bridger in the Star Wars universe. The conversation provided a deeper look into the making of 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka,' two series in the expanded Star Wars content available on Disney+. With 'Ahsoka' set for release on August 1, 2023, starring Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Ray Stevenson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, fans eagerly anticipate what's to come.