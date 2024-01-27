Diamond Select Toys Unveils Morph Statue from X-Men: The Animated Series

Anticipation is building among fans and collectors alike as Diamond Select Toys prepares to unveil a new addition to its cherished line of collectibles. The company is poised to introduce a captivating new statue featuring Morph, a fan-favorite character from the much-acclaimed X-Men: The Animated Series. This move comes amid heightened interest in characters from the original series, thanks to the upcoming sequel, X-Men 97', set to continue the storyline on Disney+.

A Tribute to an Iconic Character

The Morph statue represents a significant addition to the series of cel-shaded busts, joining the ranks of established characters such as Beast, Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Cyclops. In the comic world, Morph, also known as Changeling, is celebrated for his unique shape-shifting abilities and his light-hearted camaraderie with the X-Men team.

Impeccable Design and Craftsmanship

Reflecting meticulous attention to detail, the statue showcases Morph in his signature brown jacket and X-Suit. Adding to the allure, the piece features interchangeable head sculpts, allowing collectors to alternate between Morph's good and evil personas. The bust is cartoon-accurate, ensuring fans enjoy a faithful representation of their beloved character.

Limited Edition Collectible

Set to be released in the third quarter of 2024, this collector's piece is limited to just 2,000 pieces. Priced at $80, each bust comes accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity, underscoring its exclusivity. The Morph statue, carefully designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Michelle Riley, stands on a simple pedestal base, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.