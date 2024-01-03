Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD Unveil New Collectibles for Fans of Marvel, Star Wars, and Classic TV Series

Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD have unveiled a fresh array of collectible mini-busts and statues that are set to captivate fans of Marvel, Star Wars, and classic television series. The latest additions to the collectible world are available at comic shops and online, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to add unique pieces to their collections.

Embracing the Legacy of Green Hornet

Among the highlights of the new releases is a Green Hornet Kato 1/7 scale resin mini-bust. This meticulously crafted bust, which pays tribute to the 1960s TV series, is limited to just 1,000 pieces, encapsulating the essence of exclusivity. Each piece is accompanied by a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, adding an additional layer of value to the collectible item.

Marvel’s Invisible Woman Comes to Life

For Marvel enthusiasts, the collection presents an animated-style statue of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman from the Fantastic Four. The art-accurate depiction employs clear resin to represent her invisibility, creating a visually arresting piece that Marvel fans would be thrilled to own. The Invisible Woman statue is limited to 3,000 pieces, making it a coveted item for any Marvel collector.

A Glimpse into the World of The Mandalorian

The collection wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the Star Wars universe. Featured in this release is a Koska Reeves 1/6 scale mini-bust from The Mandalorian Season 2. This finely detailed mini-bust comes with interchangeable heads and is limited to 3,000 pieces, offering Star Wars fans a unique piece of memorabilia.

These collectibles, sculpted and designed by distinguished artists in the field, are not just mere representations of beloved characters—they are tangible embodiments of fandom, dedication, and the enduring appeal of these iconic franchises. With their limited availability, these pieces are destined to become treasured items in any collection.