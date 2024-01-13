Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism

With two decades of presence in the Hindi film industry, accomplished actor Dia Mirza recently shared her reflections on her journey. The actor opened up about her fears, challenges, and the learning curve that shaped her career and her compelling presence in the industry.

Confronting Fears and Challenges

In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Dia shed light on her initial years in Bollywood. The fear of missing out, rejection, and ageism were among the insecurities she grappled with in her early career. These fears were particularly potent due to her entry into the industry sans formal training, a choice that she believes had both its pros and cons.

Pros and Cons of Learning on the Job

Dia’s decision to learn on the job, as opposed to pursuing formal acting education, allowed her to find her voice and authenticity. However, she also recognizes the substantial benefits that formal training could have provided. Looking back, she acknowledges that many of her career decisions were made out of fear, an outcome of her unpreparedness.

Acting and Environmental Activism

Beyond her acting career, Dia is renowned for her commitment to environmental conservation. She is a United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador and actively involved in wildlife conservation, plastic ban campaigns, and climate action. Her impactful contributions to cinema and the environment have earned her numerous awards and recognition.

In her recent acting venture, Dia starred in the film ‘Dhak Dhak’, alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, further cementing her position in the industry.