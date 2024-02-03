Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' to Debut on Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil action thriller, featuring the versatile actor Dhanush, is all set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 9. The film, 'Captain Miller', has already enjoyed a successful run in theaters and now aims to captivate a global audience. The narrative unfolds in the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, providing an immersive period setting.

A Stellar Cast and Visionary Director

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish. Shiva Rajkumar essays the role of Dhanush's elder brother, marking their first collaboration. The film's dialogues, penned by Madhan Karky, known for his work on the Baahubali series, RRR, and Pushpa, have already garnered attention.

Music and Production

The film's soundtrack and score, created by GV Prakash Kumar, add depth to the narrative. Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house behind the movie, has left no stone unturned in making 'Captain Miller' a cinematic spectacle.

Box Office Success

'Captain Miller' has already raked in approximately Rs 70 crore globally, with Rs 53.8 crore from India and Rs 16 crore from overseas. The Tamil version significantly contributed to its box office success, while the Hindi version underperformed, earning just Rs 3.09 crore. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Despite the mixed response from the Hindi-speaking audience, the film's overall performance is noteworthy.

As the film readies for its OTT debut, it promises to deliver an action-packed experience to viewers worldwide, transcending linguistic barriers.