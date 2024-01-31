Dexter Darden Cast as Muhammad Ali in Upcoming Crime Series 'Fight Night'

Bringing to life an iconic chapter of boxing history, actor Dexter Darden is poised to step into the shoes of legendary pugilist Muhammad Ali in the upcoming limited crime series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' on Peacock. The series, set against the backdrop of Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight, marries the worlds of sports and crime, narrating a gripping tale that forever altered the destiny of a city.

Star-Studded Cast and Unusual Narrative

Joining Darden in this intense narrative are Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, and Terrence Howard, each bringing their unique acting prowess to the ensemble. The plot unfurls on the night of Ali's triumphant return to the ring, defeating Jerry Quarry after a contentious ban from boxing due to his refusal to serve in the military. The series aims to immerse audiences in a unique crime thriller, painting a vivid picture of a night that rocked the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta - The Black Mecca

Set in Atlanta, 'Fight Night' goes beyond recounting the events of a criminal act. It explores the transformation of the city into 'the Black Mecca', a place of cultural and historical significance for African Americans. The series blends the adrenaline rush of a boxing match with the suspense of a heist, offering a unique perspective on a historical event.

Based on a Podcast

The series, created and written by Shaye Ogbonna, finds its roots in the eponymous podcast from iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures, and Will Packer Media. With Darden's casting as Ali, the series promises to deliver a captivating portrayal of an event that transcended the confines of a boxing ring and left a lasting impact on an entire city.