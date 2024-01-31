DEX 100: Madison Pays Tribute to Jazz Legend Dexter Gordon

As the jazz community reverberates with the echoes of Dexter Gordon's centennial celebrations in 2023, the spotlight turns to Madison for a grand tribute concert on February 2, 2024. Aptly labeled DEX 100, this year-long homage to the renowned saxophonist and composer Dexter Gordon, features a dazzling lineup of musicians. Pawan Benjamin, Jon Irabagon, Eric Koppa, Johannes Wallmann, Peter Dominguez, and Matt Endres are all set to grace the stage, honoring Gordon's legacy.

Dexter's Widow, Maxine Gordon, to Visit Madison

The concert also marks the visit of Maxine Gordon, Dexter's widow, a prominent figure in the jazz world. Maxine has not only co-founded The Dexter Gordon Society but also penned biographies on jazz musicians, contributing significantly to the jazz literature. Her presence in Madison will undoubtedly add depth to the DEX 100 celebrations.

Engaging with Young Musicians at Cafe CODA

Maxine's visit is more than a ceremonial presence. She will actively participate in various events, including a discussion on her upcoming book, 'Quartette: Stories from the Lives of Four Women Jazz Musicians' at the Sequoya Public Library. She will also engage with young and aspiring musicians at Cafe CODA, offering them insights and inspiration from her life and her late husband's illustrious career.

The Dexter Gordon Centennial Project

The Dexter Gordon Centennial Project goes beyond commemorating the 100th birthday of this great artist. It aims to keep his music alive, inspire future artists, and contribute to the study of jazz. Through events, publications, and educational initiatives, the project hopes to honor Dexter Gordon's legacy while shaping the future of jazz.