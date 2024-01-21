Devo Documentary to Premiere at Sundance, Followed by Live Performance

The Sundance Film Festival, known for showcasing groundbreaking cinema, is set to premiere the documentary 'Devo' on January 21. This film, directed by Chris Smith, chronicles the half-century journey of the iconic rock band Devo, famous for their hit 'Whip It.'

Devo’s Philosophical and Musical Journey

Devo, initially formed by Kent State students, changed the face of rock music with their subversive philosophical and musical ideas. The documentary highlights the band's early days, their avant-garde performances, and the development of their theory of 'de-evolution' in response to the Kent State shootings. Despite their initial reception, Devo's unique vision and transgressive approach garnered them a place in popular culture and on TV shows like Mike Douglas and Merv Griffin.

Devo’s Cultural Impact and Continued Relevance

The film gives an in-depth look at the band's collaboration with Neil Young and their innovative merchandise, including the red plastic energy dome hats, which became a cultural icon. Although Devo was known for their cynicism and critique of societal progress, the band members discuss their continued relevance and future plans in the documentary. These plans include spreading a positive message about adaptation and transformation in the face of global challenges.

Sundance Film Festival: A Platform for Innovation and Creativity

After the premiere of 'Devo,' the band is scheduled to perform at the Marquis on Main Street, further highlighting the Sundance Film Festival's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the realm of cinema and beyond. As the festival continues, audiences can expect a diverse array of films that push the boundaries of storytelling.