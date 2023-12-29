en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Devil’: A Telugu Film’s Struggle with Storytelling and Execution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:55 am EST
Set against the backdrop of colonial India in 1945, the Telugu film ‘Devil’ directed by Abhishek Nama and Naveen Medaram, embarks on a journey that merges a murder mystery and a patriotic narrative. The film primarily revolves around a British agent known as Devil, portrayed by Nandamuri Kalyanram, and his investigation into the murder of a zamindar’s daughter in Rasapadu.

Unfolding the Plot

The narrative, initially a whodunit mystery, soon takes a turn, revealing a series of secrets, including Morse codes and an infiltrator within the Indian National Army. The storyline, however, fails to maintain the intrigue, as the plot becomes predictable and stumbles upon cliches, particularly in the ‘big reveal’.

The Performances and Execution

Despite the plot’s shortcomings, the performances by Kalyanram and Samyuktha, who play the lead roles, were highly praised. The film’s grandeur is further accentuated by opulent sets, albeit the supporting cast, the Tenglish dialogue, and the execution of the story by the filmmakers have been subjected to criticism.

A Promising Premise Falling Short

Though ‘Devil’ begins with a promising premise, it struggles in its delivery, failing to provide the impactful espionage tale it initially sets out to tell. The film’s lack of a strong core conflict or villain, and the low impact from key revelations and female character arcs, further diminish its cinematic value.

Overall, ‘Devil’, despite being a period actioner featuring commendable performances and grand sets, fails to engage the audience effectively, falling short in its storytelling and execution. The film’s attempt to intertwine a murder mystery with a patriotic narrative ultimately comes across as a forced effort, resulting in a lackluster cinematic experience.

India
BNN Correspondents

