Detroit Historical Museum Celebrates 'The Hustle: Detroit's Unsung Entrepreneurs'

The Detroit Historical Museum is abuzz with the energy of an extraordinary event. A celebration of local Black entrepreneurs is in full swing, honoring their contributions to the city with an exhibit titled 'The Hustle: Detroit's Unsung Entrepreneurs.' The exhibit, punctuated by a gala event, serves as a grand acknowledgment of the role these individuals play in shaping Detroit's future.

Gala Celebrates Detroit's Hustling Entrepreneurs

Guests at the gala event were treated to an evening of elegance and entertainment. They reveled in the spirit of entrepreneurship, dressed in their finest attire, and swayed to the rhythm of the music. The night was more than a mere celebration; it was an embodiment of the hustle, determination, and resilience of Detroit's Black entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs: The Pillars of Detroit's Future

Among the celebrated entrepreneurs was Danyell Bragg, the proud owner of Hair by Danni Bee. Bragg's sense of pride was palpable as she acknowledged her role in Detroit's evolving history and her position as a role model for the younger generation, including her own daughter. Her story, like that of many others, serves as an inspiration for future generations in Detroit, reminding them of the power of entrepreneurship and the potential of their city.

The Michigan Made Connection

A highlight of the event was a speech by Amyre Makupson, CBS News Detroit's Executive Producer Impacting Communities, who shares Detroit's stories through her segment 'Michigan Made.' Makupson's words resonated with the attendees, connecting them to the city's past, present, and future, and emphasizing the importance of local entrepreneurs in this narrative.

'The Hustle: Detroit's Unsung Entrepreneurs' exhibit and gala are a testament to the significance of acknowledging and supporting local entrepreneurs. They are the architects of Detroit's future, and their stories deserve to be told, heard, and celebrated.