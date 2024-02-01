Detective Conan Continues to Captivate with the Announcement of Latest Film

In a fascinating turn of events, the ever-popular anime and manga franchise, Case Closed, also known as Detective Conan, reveals plans for its latest film, Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube or The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars. Slated for release on April 12th, 2024, the announcement has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans worldwide.

Two Decades of Intrigue and Adventure

Since its inception in 1996, the Detective Conan franchise has etched a prominent place in the detective genre with close to 1,100 episodes and over 96 manga volumes in Japan. In other regions, Viz Media has published beyond the 100-volume mark. The series revolves around the adventures of a high school detective, Kudo Shinichi, fondly referred to as the 'Modern Sherlock Holmes.' After a transformation into a child, he continues to solve crimes while relentlessly searching for a cure to his condition.

The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars: What to Expect?

The forthcoming film, the 27th installment in the franchise, promises a riveting narrative involving the return of Kaito Kid/Kid the Phantom Thief. Fans can also look forward to the involvement of Heiji Hattori and a scramble for a treasure, with a katana concealing a 'truth.' The highly anticipated movie is the brainchild of Director Chika Nagaoka, Scriptwriter Takahiro Ookura, Music composer Yugo Kanno, with Animation production carried out by TMS Entertainment.

Preview Screenings Cancelled: A Ploy or a Strategy?

In a humorous twist, Crunchyroll reported the cancellation of preview screenings, jestingly attributing it to 'the invitations and film for the preview being stolen by Kaito Kid.' However, it appears the Production Committee has a strategy up their sleeve. By deciding against previews, they aim to prevent spoilers and intend for the audience to experience the 'truth' revealed in the film simultaneously—an approach that further fuels the anticipation for the film's release.

With the unveiling of a captivating new theatrical poster and the buzz surrounding the latest film, the Detective Conan franchise continues to captivate audiences, reaffirming its status as a staple in the detective genre.