en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Destiny Etiko Faces Backlash for Twerking on Peter Okoye: A Deeper Look into the Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Destiny Etiko Faces Backlash for Twerking on Peter Okoye: A Deeper Look into the Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has found herself in the midst of controversy following a video that emerged online. The video, which quickly went viral, showcases Etiko twerking in front of popular musician Peter Okoye, also known mononymously as Mr. P, during a performance where he was singing Psquare’s hit song “Bizzy Body”.

Public Outrage on Social Media

The incident has sparked significant criticism on social media platforms, with many commenters on Instagram berating her for the suggestive dance with a married man. The public’s astonishment was not just limited to her dance but also her decision to attend such an event so soon after visiting a religious ministry. Only recently, Etiko had been in the news for attending a service at Zion Ministry with renowned crossdresser James Brown.

Etiko’s Response to the Controversy

Despite the criticism, Etiko acknowledged the event on her Instagram. She teased that more videos and pictures would be shared soon, offering no direct response to the criticisms. She also thanked Peter Okoye for the entertaining evening, further fueling the controversy.

Questions Raised About Etiko’s Decisions

The incident has raised questions about the actress’s decisions and the seeming dichotomy of her actions. The duality of her recent appearances – one at a religious gathering and the other at a music event involving a suggestive dance – has left many wondering about the actress’s true intentions and the message she intends to send out to her followers.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Andrew Scott's Theatre Mishap, Stellar Performance in 'Vanya', and Acclaimed Film 'All of Us Strangers'

By BNN Correspondents

Vilma Santos Eyes Socially Conscious Roles After MMFF Win

By BNN Correspondents

French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata

By BNN Correspondents

Reading Public Museum Welcomes New CEO, Geoffrey K. Fleming

By BNN Correspondents

Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
heart comment 0
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart

By Bijay Laxmi

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart
Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE

By BNN Correspondents

Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE
Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales
The Fatal Obsession: Remembering ‘The Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s Tragic Murder

By Rafia Tasleem

The Fatal Obsession: Remembering 'The Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's Tragic Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
45 seconds
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
53 seconds
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
1 min
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
1 min
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
2 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
3 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
4 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
4 mins
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
5 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app