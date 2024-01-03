Destiny Etiko Faces Backlash for Twerking on Peter Okoye: A Deeper Look into the Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has found herself in the midst of controversy following a video that emerged online. The video, which quickly went viral, showcases Etiko twerking in front of popular musician Peter Okoye, also known mononymously as Mr. P, during a performance where he was singing Psquare’s hit song “Bizzy Body”.

Public Outrage on Social Media

The incident has sparked significant criticism on social media platforms, with many commenters on Instagram berating her for the suggestive dance with a married man. The public’s astonishment was not just limited to her dance but also her decision to attend such an event so soon after visiting a religious ministry. Only recently, Etiko had been in the news for attending a service at Zion Ministry with renowned crossdresser James Brown.

Etiko’s Response to the Controversy

Despite the criticism, Etiko acknowledged the event on her Instagram. She teased that more videos and pictures would be shared soon, offering no direct response to the criticisms. She also thanked Peter Okoye for the entertaining evening, further fueling the controversy.

Questions Raised About Etiko’s Decisions

The incident has raised questions about the actress’s decisions and the seeming dichotomy of her actions. The duality of her recent appearances – one at a religious gathering and the other at a music event involving a suggestive dance – has left many wondering about the actress’s true intentions and the message she intends to send out to her followers.